Ryan Phillippe breaks his leg in ‘freak accident’ on family outing

Actor Ryan Phillippe has told his fans he will make a full recovery after breaking his leg in a “freak accident”.

The Hollywood star posted a picture of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed with his leg in a cast and his thumb in the air.

Along with the social media post, the 42-year-old wrote: “i’m going to be ok & i appreciate your concern. -(heart emoji) me.”

He then took to Twitter to tell his fans why he is injured, and responded to speculation that he had injured himself on the set of his US drama series Shooter.

In a series of messages, he wrote: “hey, guys. i didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter.

“i was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday.

“my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon.”

He concluded: “thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. i will keep you updated on my progress.”

Phillippe is the ex-husband of actress Reese Witherspoon and stars in Shooter as marksman Bob Lee Swagger.

He is also known for roles in films including Crash, Cruel Intentions and Gosford Park.