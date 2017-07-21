Ryan Murphy reveals new American Horror Story title

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that the title of season 7 of the anthology series will be Cult.

Murphy made the announcement at Comic-Con in San Diego before revealing further information on Twitter.

The series will star Girls creator Lena Dunham, as well as returning actresses Sarah Paulson, Mare Winningham and Frances Conroy.

Murphy added it will be “the heaviest season yet” for returning actor Evan Peters, who will play Kai, while Paulson will play a character named Ally in the 11-episode run.

The horror series tells a different story every season, with many of the same stars returning to take on new roles.

Murphy also announced the new series will take place in Michigan and a new trailer will be unveiled on Friday.

The last season, American Horror Story: Roanoke, was depicted as a paranormal documentary about a married couple who relocate to North Carolina.

The new series of American Horror Story is expected to air on Fox this autumn.
