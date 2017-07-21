Ryan Murphy reveals new American Horror Story title

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that the title of season 7 of the anthology series will be Cult.

Murphy made the announcement at Comic-Con in San Diego before revealing further information on Twitter.

AHS: CULT — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

The series will star Girls creator Lena Dunham, as well as returning actresses Sarah Paulson, Mare Winningham and Frances Conroy.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham return...and others. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

Murphy added it will be “the heaviest season yet” for returning actor Evan Peters, who will play Kai, while Paulson will play a character named Ally in the 11-episode run.

Evan's character is named Kai. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

Sarah Paulson = Ally — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

The horror series tells a different story every season, with many of the same stars returning to take on new roles.

Murphy also announced the new series will take place in Michigan and a new trailer will be unveiled on Friday.

You will get a teaser trailer tomorrow. It's terrifying. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

The last season, American Horror Story: Roanoke, was depicted as a paranormal documentary about a married couple who relocate to North Carolina.

The new series of American Horror Story is expected to air on Fox this autumn.