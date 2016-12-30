Ryan Gosling to play Neil Armstrong in First Man biopic
Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is to step into the boots of astronaut Neil Armstrong in a biopic planned for 2018.
The actor will team up with the La La Land director Damien Chazelle for First Man – a Universal film focusing on Armstrong, the astronaut who was the first man to set foot on the moon.
The film is an adapted from First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong by James Hansen with the script written by Spotlight co-writer Josh Singer.
It marks a busy period for Ryan who recently finished filming the Blade Runner sequel with Harrison Ford.
Armstrong landed on the moon with co-pilot Buzz Aldrin in 1969 in one of the most dangerous missions in space exploration history.
As he stepped on to the moon, he said: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
He died in 2012.
