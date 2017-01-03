Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired La La Land cast

Ryan Gosling says the late Debbie Reynolds served as an “inspiration” to the cast and crew of his critically-acclaimed musical La La Land.

Ryan thanked Reynolds “for her wonderful career of work” while accepting an award for the film at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday night.

The actor said the cast and crew watched Reynolds in the 1952 classic musical Singin’ In The Rain every day for inspiration and called her “a truly unparalleled talent”.

Debbie Reynolds (Stefan Rousseau PA Wire/PA Images)

Reynolds died on December 28 aged 84, a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

Star Wars star Fisher died four days after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

La La Land, which also stars Emma Stone, is hotly tipped to be one of this year’s big winners during awards season and is expected to take home a handful of Oscars.