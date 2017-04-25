Ruth O'Neill has announced that she's leaving TV3's Xposé

Following her win for Best Newcomer at this year’s Peter Mark VIP Style Awards, Ruth O’Neil has announced that she’s leaving Xposé.

Pretty cool winning Most Stylish Newcomer at the VIP Style Awards last night!! Thanks for the votes friends! 😘🎉💫 Was working all day/ night at it so I was genuinely surprised! Dress: @theiacouture @dononeilldesign #PMVIPStyleAwards A post shared by Ruth O' Neill (@ruthoneill) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

The TV star, who previously worked for MTV in Los Angeles, replaced long-term presenter Aisling O’Loughlin in May 2016, while she was one maternity leave.

Speaking in a statement, O’Neil said: "It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave Xposé. It was a very difficult decision for me. The last year has been a whirlwind - from covering New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris and the BBC Music Awards.

"But I feel it's time to move on to new pastures and will be pursuing opportunities abroad in the coming months.

"I had a fantastic time working with the great team on the show and I will miss my Xposé family. I wish the show every success in the future."

Big love for these ladies ❤️💃❤️💃❤️💃❤️ #PMVIPStyleAwards A post shared by Ruth O' Neill (@ruthoneill) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Debbie O’Donnell, Series Producer of Xposé, said, "We wish Ruth all the best on her future adventures. She has been an asset to the team and she will be missed."

The Castleknock-born presenter is said to have her eyes set for opportunities in London or LA.