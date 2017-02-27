Ruth Negga joined by long-time boyfriend at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Irish hopeful Ruth Negga missed out on an Oscar for her performance in Loving after La La Land's Emma Stone came out on top in the Best Actress category.

The Irish star Negga, wearing a red Valentino dress, was sporting an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ribbon as she posed for photographs outside the Dolby Theatre before the ceremony.

She was later joined by her long-time boyfriend Dominic Cooper while attending the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on the night.

He didn't attend the awards with her but after she had a quick outfit change he was at her side for the rest of the night.

English actor Cooper also wore an ACLU blue ribbon at the after party.