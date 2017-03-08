Ruth Negga and Jamie Dornan lead nominations for this year's IFTAs

The nominees for this year's Irish Film and Television Awards have been announced.

Limerick's Ruth Negga is up for actress in a leading role for her performance in Loving - which also gave her an Oscar nomination.

A Date for Mad Mary and The Siege of Jadotville are both in the running for Feature Film.

The awards ceremony takes place on April 8.

The full list of Nominees are below.

BEST FILM

A Date for Mad Mary

Love & Friendship

The Secret Scripture

The Siege of Jadotville

Tomato Red

The Young Offenders

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE FILM

Jamie Dornan- The Siege of Jadotville

Michael Fassbender - The Light Between Oceans

Colm Meaney - The Journey

Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders

Mark O'Halloran - History's Future

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE FILM

Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View

Seana Kerslake - A Date for Mad Mary

Aisling Loftus -Property of The State

Ruth Negga - Loving

Catherine Walker - A Dark Song

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM

Colin Farrell -Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Brendan Gleeson - Trespass Against Us

Ciaran Hinds - Bleed for This

Jason O'Mara - The Siege of Jadotville

Chris Walley - The Young Offenders

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM

Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary

Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness

Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut

Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders

Fion Shaw - Out of Innocence

DIRECTOR FILM

Peter Foott -The Young Offenders

Jim Sheridan -The Secret Scripture

Richie Smyth -The Siege of Jadotville

Darren Thornton -A Date for Mad Mary

SCRIPT FILM

Kevin Brodbin - The Siege of Jadotville

Peter Foott - The Young Offenders

Darren Thornton & Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Atlantic - Risteard O'Domhnaill

Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Birney

It's Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy

Mattress Men - Dave Clarke & Ciarán Deeney

SHORT FILM

Animal

Baring Arms

Gridlock

Heartbreak

Lily

Terminal

ANIMATION

Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham

Don't Forget the Bread - Gary Gill

The Lost Letter - Kealan O'Rourke

Second to None - Vincent Gallagher

INTERNATIONAL FILM

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Casey Affleck -Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, - La La Land

Denzel Washington - Fences

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Amy Adams-Arrival

Viola Davis - Fences

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

DRAMA

An Klondike

The Fall 3

Game of Thrones

Smalltown

Striking Out

Vikings

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Dara Devaney -An Klondike

Cillian Murphy-Peaky Blinders

James Nesbitt-The Secret

Aidan Turner-Poldark

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor- Trial of the Century

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Elaine Cassidy - No Offence

Anne Marie Duff - Murder: The Lost Weekend

Amy Huberman - Striking Out

Ruth Negga - Preacher

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones

Ned Dennehy - An Klondike

Moe Dunford - Vikings

Andrew Scott - The Hollow Crown

Robert Sheehan - Fortitude

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Ruth Bradley -Humans

Sinead Cusack - Call The Midwife

Dominique McElligott - House of Cards

Charlene McKenna - Ripper Street

Charlie Murphy -Happy Valley

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Anthony Byrne - Ripper Street

Ciaran Donnelly - Vikings 4

Neasa Hardiman - Z: The Beginning of Everything

Dathai Keane - An Klondike

SCRIPT DRAMA

Gerard Barrett - Smalltown

Barry Devlin - My Mother and Other Strangers

Marcus Fleming - An Klondike 2

James Phelan - Wrecking the Rising

EDITING

Colin Campbell - Young Offenders

Dermot Diskin- The Secret Scripture

Nick Emerson- I am Not Serial Killer

Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Geraghty - Vikings Season 4

Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2

Anna Rackard - Love & Friendship

Derek Wallace -The Secret Scripture

COSTUME DESIGN

Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture

Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins

Triona Lillis - An Klondike 2

Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh - Love & Friendship

MAKE-UP & HAIR

An Klondike

Love & Friendship

Vikings

Wreaking the Rising

ORIGINAL MUSIC

David Holmes - The Fall

Steve Lynch - An Klondike

Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown

Brian Byrne -The Secret Scripture

SOUND

Game of Thrones

The Siege of Jadotville

Tomato Red

Without Name

VFX