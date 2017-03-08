Ruth Negga and Jamie Dornan lead nominations for this year's IFTAs

The nominees for this year's Irish Film and Television Awards have been announced.

Limerick's Ruth Negga is up for actress in a leading role for her performance in Loving - which also gave her an Oscar nomination.

A Date for Mad Mary and The Siege of Jadotville are both in the running for Feature Film.

The awards ceremony takes place on April 8.

The full list of Nominees are below.

BEST FILM

  • A Date for Mad Mary
  • Love & Friendship
  • The Secret Scripture
  • The Siege of Jadotville
  • Tomato Red
  • The Young Offenders

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE FILM

  • Jamie Dornan- The Siege of Jadotville
  • Michael Fassbender - The Light Between Oceans
  • Colm Meaney - The Journey
  • Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders
  • Mark O'Halloran - History's Future

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE FILM

  • Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View
  • Seana Kerslake - A Date for Mad Mary
  • Aisling Loftus -Property of The State
  • Ruth Negga - Loving
  • Catherine Walker - A Dark Song

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM

  • Colin Farrell -Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Brendan Gleeson - Trespass Against Us
  • Ciaran Hinds - Bleed for This
  • Jason O'Mara - The Siege of Jadotville
  • Chris Walley - The Young Offenders

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM

  • Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary
  • Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness
  • Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut
  • Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders
  • Fion Shaw - Out of Innocence

DIRECTOR FILM

  • Peter Foott -The Young Offenders
  • Jim Sheridan -The Secret Scripture
  • Richie Smyth -The Siege of Jadotville
  • Darren Thornton -A Date for Mad Mary

SCRIPT FILM

  • Kevin Brodbin - The Siege of Jadotville
  • Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
  • Darren Thornton & Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary
  • Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

  • Atlantic - Risteard O'Domhnaill
  • Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Birney
  • It's Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy
  • Mattress Men - Dave Clarke & Ciarán Deeney

SHORT FILM

  • Animal
  • Baring Arms
  • Gridlock
  • Heartbreak
  • Lily
  • Terminal

ANIMATION

  • Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham
  • Don't Forget the Bread - Gary Gill
  • The Lost Letter - Kealan O'Rourke
  • Second to None - Vincent Gallagher

INTERNATIONAL FILM

  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Manchester By The Sea
  • Moonlight

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

  • Casey Affleck -Manchester By The Sea
  • Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan Gosling, - La La Land
  • Denzel Washington - Fences

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

  • Amy Adams-Arrival
  • Viola Davis - Fences
  • Natalie Portman - Jackie
  • Emma Stone, La La Land

DRAMA

  • An Klondike
  • The Fall 3
  • Game of Thrones
  • Smalltown
  • Striking Out
  • Vikings

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

  • Dara Devaney -An Klondike
  • Cillian Murphy-Peaky Blinders
  • James Nesbitt-The Secret
  • Aidan Turner-Poldark
  • Tom Vaughan-Lawlor- Trial of the Century

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

  • Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
  • Elaine Cassidy - No Offence
  • Anne Marie Duff - Murder: The Lost Weekend
  • Amy Huberman - Striking Out
  • Ruth Negga - Preacher

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

  • Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones
  • Ned Dennehy - An Klondike
  • Moe Dunford - Vikings
  • Andrew Scott - The Hollow Crown
  • Robert Sheehan - Fortitude

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

  • Ruth Bradley -Humans
  • Sinead Cusack - Call The Midwife
  • Dominique McElligott - House of Cards
  • Charlene McKenna - Ripper Street
  • Charlie Murphy -Happy Valley

DIRECTOR DRAMA

  • Anthony Byrne - Ripper Street
  • Ciaran Donnelly - Vikings 4
  • Neasa Hardiman - Z: The Beginning of Everything
  • Dathai Keane - An Klondike

SCRIPT DRAMA

  • Gerard Barrett - Smalltown
  • Barry Devlin - My Mother and Other Strangers
  • Marcus Fleming - An Klondike 2
  • James Phelan - Wrecking the Rising

EDITING

  • Colin Campbell - Young Offenders
  • Dermot Diskin- The Secret Scripture
  • Nick Emerson- I am Not Serial Killer
  • Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown

PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Mark Geraghty - Vikings Season 4
  • Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2
  • Anna Rackard - Love & Friendship
  • Derek Wallace -The Secret Scripture

COSTUME DESIGN

  • Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture
  • Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Triona Lillis - An Klondike 2
  • Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh - Love & Friendship

MAKE-UP & HAIR

  • An Klondike
  • Love & Friendship
  • Vikings
  • Wreaking the Rising

ORIGINAL MUSIC

  • David Holmes - The Fall
  • Steve Lynch - An Klondike
  • Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown
  • Brian Byrne -The Secret Scripture

SOUND

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Siege of Jadotville
  • Tomato Red
  • Without Name

VFX

  • Black Sails
  • Game Of Thrones
  • Ripper Street
  • The Siege of Jadotville
By Greg Murphy
