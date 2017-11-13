Ruth Langsford: Anton should dance with Eamonn next

Ruth Langsford said she would like to see her husband Eamonn Holmes take a twirl around the dancefloor with her Strictly pro Anton Du Beke if he appears on the show.

TV presenter Langsford and her professional partner Du Beke were booted off the BBC One show on Sunday night, after finding themselves in the dance-off against Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse.

When Langsford appeared on spin-off series It takes Two, host Zoe Ball said she would like to see Holmes among the contestants next year.

Laughing and pointing at Du Beke – who she became good friends with – Langsford said: “I think you and Eamonn should be partners!”

After Langsford received her marching orders at the weekend, Holmes thanked Du Beke and said he “couldn’t have wished her (his wife) in better hands”.

But he admitted on Twitter that he was “looking forward to having my Wife & our Life back”.

Langsford praised her husband for supporting her during her stint on the programme and said he and her son Jack, 15, were looking forward to some decent dinners after “living on microwave meals”.

Discussing the couple’s elimination, Langsford said the judges had said she was out of time during part of her final routine.

Strictly veteran Du Beke joked: “Well they don’t know what they are talking about, bless them.

“They can barely see, most of them.”

The couple’s week eight exit came just days before the show moves to the glittering Tower Ballroom in Blackpool next weekend.

Langsford said she was “very, very disappointed” not to have made it to the Blackpool stage, but was pleased to have done so well as she had thought she would be eliminated in week two or three.

“I’m so thrilled to have got this far,” she said.