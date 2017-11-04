Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke take a tumble during hilarious Strictly routine

ITV presenter Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke took a tumble on Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing.

As they neared the end of their paso doble, Du Beke lost his balance in a hold with his celebrity partner and the pair crashed to the floor.

In the spirit of the comical routine Langsford opted to mount her dance partner while he lay on the floor leaving the judges, audience and her husband Eamonn Holmes, in hysterics.

Oh ANTON and RUTH! Man down!🤣#Strictly — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 4, 2017

Viewers reacted in a similar spirit, with one labelling it “genius” and others calling it the best routine in Strictly history.

@bbcstrictly that has to be the best routine ever on Strictly. I am crying with laughter. The joy you bring Anton and Ruth is fab u lous — Amanda Marshall (@hammers10) November 4, 2017

@bbcstrictly tears of pure joy for Ruth and Anton #brilliant — Caroline Barker (@csicaz) November 4, 2017

@FakingInLove tweeted: “that honestly made my entire week i love ruth and anton.”

@Ibianblakely wrote: “Anton and Ruth. Best dance on ‘Strictly’ ever.”

@Hammers10 posted: “that has to be the best routine ever on Strictly. I am crying with laughter. The joy you bring Anton and Ruth is fab u lous.”

@Helen0911 posted: “Ruth & Anton – GENIUS!!! Laughing still.”

There was a contrasting reaction from judge Craig Revel Horwood however, who told Du Beke: “I think you’re being really smart Anton by choosing the entertainment route because at least the people at home will vote for it but I can’t possibly.”