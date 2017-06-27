Russell Brand to give Alternative MacTaggart address at Edinburgh TV Festival

Russell Brand will address the Edinburgh International Television Festival later this year when he takes part in the Alternative MacTaggart talk.

The comedian and actor will discuss his body of work, his commitment to comedy and how he has been affected by fatherhood when he is interviewed on stage by the co-host of his Radio X show, Matt Morgan.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star will follow in the footsteps of Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan, who filled the Alternative MacTaggart slot last year when she spoke to comedian Frankie Boyle.

Sharon Horgan and Catastrophe co-creator Rob Delaney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The interview is a sideways look at the industry, compared with the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture, the biggest keynote address of the festival.

Last year it was given by Vice founder and chief executive Shane Smith. This year’s speaker is yet to be announced.

Lisa Campbell, director of the festival, said: “Thought-provoking, entertaining and with a delicious way with words, Russell is one of the most exciting creative mavericks around.

Russell Brand (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Having Matt Morgan on board as someone who knows the complexities and inner workings of this titan of comedy, and who can give genuine insight into his creative brain, will make this one unmissable hour.”

Other speakers due to appear at the festival include Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and star Vicky McClure and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Ian West/PA)

The three-day event will also include discussions about fake news, podcasting and Snapchat.

The Edinburgh International Television Festival runs from August 23 to 25.