Russell Brand remembers Amy Winehouse six years after her death

Russell Brand has recalled the tribute he paid to Amy Winehouse in the days after her death.

The comedian and actor penned an article six years ago, days after she died where he remembered his friendship with the singer.

Wrote this about Amy Winehouse and addiction. Six years ago, unbelievably https://t.co/mVXnQ5z8K0 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) August 9, 2017

He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “Wrote this about Amy Winehouse and addiction. Six years ago, unbelievably,” alongside a link to the article.

In the blog he recalls watching her perform for the first time, writing: “The awe that envelops when witnessing a genius. From her oddly dainty presence that voice, a voice that seemed not to come from her but from somewhere beyond even Billie and Ella, from the font of all greatness.

“A voice that was filled with such power and pain that it was at once entirely human yet laced with the divine. My ears, my mouth, my heart and mind all instantly opened.”

He also calls for reforms in the way society treats addicts and draws on his own experiences.

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at her home in Camden in north London on July 23 2011.