Russell Brand on fatherhood, family and words of wisdom for daughter Mabel

Outspoken comedian and newlywed Russell Brand, 42, is relishing family life with his wife, Laura Gallacher – sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher – and daughter Mabel, who will be a year old in November.

Once famed for his outlandish humour and wild ways, it seems now he’s enjoying a calmer more settled existence – and is all the happier for it.

Here, he talks about parenthood, family and what life’s like now he’s a doting dad…

Recovery is number 10 on NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS. Thanks America – you are better at selecting books than presidents! (I❤U!) A post shared by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

So, what’s life like in the Brand household these days?

“Every morning it’s Christmas, when that little baby comes in and it’s like, wow – what’s she going to do now?! It’s delightful. At the moment she’s sleeping well and it’s absolute joy. When she wakes up in the night, that’s not a cool thing. At the moment, life in the Brand household is amazing, with a stupid, mad dog and an incredible, beautiful baby.”

Congratulations to my gorgeous sister @daisypoppets ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kirsty Gallacher (@gallacherkirsty) on Jun 26, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

Your new book, Recovery, is out now. You talk about the 12 Step program, which you applied to your drugs and alcohol addiction, being able to help in all aspects of life. Has it helped you with fatherhood?

“It’s not like childbirth dropped like a bomb into the chaos of my life and sorted everything out. I got into a position psychologically and emotionally because of this program, so that it was possible that the best thing in the world could happen to me – and that was becoming a father.”

Mabel’s almost a year old. Has she already got her own personality?

“I can already see she’s an intense person with a lot of energy. I’m glad I’ve been through what I’ve been through so, please God, she won’t have to.”



You’re taking your family with you on your stand-up tour Re: Birth. What’s that like?

“We go on the road like travellers. The baby comes, Laura comes. We are all jammed up in the car with saucepans, like the Beverly Hillbillies! There’s stuff clattering up on the roof, the dog’s barking, it’s mental.”





(Bluebird/PA)

Do you hope Mabel be be the first of many children?

“I want loads of kids. I’d like to fill every nook with kids, stack ‘em up five high, like one of them Japanese hotels where they just pop you in a little sock and dangle you from the ceiling, 20 of them hanging from papooses.”

Do you worry about the world your daughter is going to grow up in?



“No, I don’t worry because worrying is praying for things that you don’t want to happen. What I do is move towards making things happen that I want to happen – so I want her to be connected, to grow up knowing what’s real, to know how to deal with her own emotions. I’m going to teach her not to say, ‘I’m angry’, but to say, ‘In this moment I feel angry but the anger will go and I will remain after the anger has gone’.”

What about other things she’s growing up with which influence our lives?

“I know, she’s already got a mobile phone, basically mine. Now, if she goes five seconds without seeing what Iggle Piggle’s doing, someone gets stabbed!”

(Matt Crockett/PA)

Do you have any words of wisdom for Mabel?

“Happiness comes from within. Don’t look for solutions outside of yourself. Don’t look for solutions in relationships, or in other people’s approval. Don’t look for solutions in drink or drugs or sex or glamour. Find contentment with who you are, moment to moment. Stay connected to what’s real.”

How are you going to be when she brings her first boyfriend home?

“She might be gay – she might not bring home a boyfriend. I’m going to be very protective, but hopefully by the time she’s interested in having sex with people she will be clued in to not doing things just to make a point, or just to make herself feel better. I’m sure that whoever she brings home will be a blessing to our family.”

Moments later he disgraced himself with a squirrel. (Bear. This is Russell typing) A post shared by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Is family coming before career now?



“I might do a film, or a television programme. I do a radio show and a podcast every week, but mostly my life is about Mabel, Laura, Bear (the dog), Morrissey (the cat, not the pop singer although he does still play a part), Jericho the cat, and a tortoise called Rachel who has come into our lives.”

What have you learned about fatherhood since Mabel was born?

“Without Iggle Piggle, we are nothing!”

Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions by Russell Brand is published by Bluebird, priced £20.