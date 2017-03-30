Russell Brand lands new live radio show nine years after 'Sachsgate'

Comedian Russell Brand – who resigned from Radio 2 over calls he made to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs – has landed a new live radio show.

The broadcaster, 41, who quit Radio 2 in 2008 following the pre-recorded prank, has signed up to host a Radio X slot.

He said: “I’m going to be on Radio X – the show will be about joy, unity and togetherness. Sorry for any offence in advance.”

Russell Brand (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But his announcement was delayed as he disappeared from the studio to pop to the toilet.

Russell resigned from his Radio 2 show – for which he was thought to be paid more than £200,000 a year – in the wake of controversy over lewd calls that he and Jonathan Ross made in a pre-recorded segment to Fawlty Towers actor Sachs.

He last hosted a regular, live radio show eight years ago, Radio X said.

Russell Brand (Radio X)

Radio X managing editor Matt Deverson said: “Radio X is home to big personalities and we’re incredibly excited to be welcoming Russell back for his live radio return.

“He’s a huge talent and his Sunday morning show is going to become a must-listen for fans of his irreverent humour.

“He’s part of the Radio X family and we can’t wait to have him back on air.”

The new father, who sparked controversy on Comic Relief by saying “f****** hell” live on air following a technical glitch, previously hosted a Sunday evening show on XFM in 2015, but the show was not live.

Russell will host Sunday mornings, with special guests, on Radio X from 11am to 1pm.