Russell Brand is back on UK live radio and listeners are loving it

Listeners have welcomed comedian Russell Brand back to Radio X after eight years off live air.

The controversial TV personality resigned from his Radio 2 slot in 2008 following a prank played on Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs.

But his return to live radio on Sunday proved a hit with listeners, who tuned in to hear him and co-hosts Matt Morgan and Mr Gee chat to special guest, singer Noel Gallagher.

And listeners were not disappointed…

How happy I feel that @rustyrockets is back on @RadioX. The perfect start to a Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/kgWLdiLbQ0 — Tom Spencer (@TPSpencer88) April 2, 2017

Sundays just got that much better with @rustyrockets back on Radio X with his oldé crew! — Adam James Galloway (@AJ_Galloway) April 2, 2017

Listening to @rustyrockets and @NoelGallagher on @RadioX from South Africa.. What a time to be alive — the prawn (@shauntheprawn26) April 2, 2017

Noel Gallagher being on radio X has made my day — MOjito (@Mollymaeonyett) April 2, 2017

Russell, 41, sparked controversy recently by swearing live on air following a technical glitch during Comic Relief.

He joked on Sunday that the Global Radio channel was the “last media outpost that will have me”.

Noel, who admitted that he only realised he was scheduled to feature on the show moments before it began, said it was like being “back in the glory days”.

Russell responded: “As long as we are kept to the daylight hours, I think very little can go wrong.”

The team spent their two-hour slot discussing Russell’s introduction to fatherhood since the birth of his daughter Mabel with partner Laura Gallacher last year, bull-fighting and what politics would have been like during the Jurassic era.

Radio X confirmed that Russell’s last live radio show was eight years ago.

Ahead of introducing him back to the airwaves, managing editor Matt Deverson said: “He’s part of the Radio X family and we can’t wait to have him back on air.

“He’s a huge talent and his Sunday morning show is going to become a must-listen for fans of his irreverent humour.”

Russell Brand returns to Radio X next Sunday.