Russell Brand has turned ‘domestic’ after tying the knot with Laura Gallacher

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has turned “domestic” after tying the the knot with partner Laura Gallacher this weekend.

He confessed to his Radio X podcast fans that the union on Saturday had even prompted him to get his first nostril wax.

Hours after the big day, the controversial character told his Sunday morning listeners in detail about the eye-watering procedure, and added: “I’m living a married life now…I’m domestic.”

The Get Him To The Greek star reportedly hired an old-fashioned paddle steamer for the party near his home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon.

Pictures of the big day, shared by The Sun newspaper, show a wave of special guests attending – including singer Noel Gallagher, comedian David Baddiel and presenter Jonathan Ross.

A report in local newspaper, the Henley Standard, said that Brand’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall co-star, US actor Jason Segel, was also present among the 100 guests who turned out for the ceremony at St Nicholas Church.

It marks a second wedding for Brand, 42, who was married to singer Katy Perry for two years between 2010 and 2012.

He and 30-year-old Gallacher, sister of TV’s Kirsty Gallacher, already share a daughter, Mabel.