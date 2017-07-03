Rumer Willis celebrates six months of sobriety

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer has announced that she is celebrating six months of sobriety.

The actress and singer, 28, told her fans on Instagram that she was sharing her milestone because she was so proud.

She posted a selfie on the site and wrote: “I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself.

“Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety.

“It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.

“Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.”

Rumer is the eldest of Willis and Moore’s daughters. They are also parents to Scout, 25, and 23-year-old Tallulah.