'Rude' Piers Morgan apologises after foul-mouthed swipe at Hollywood stars

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has taken a swipe at Hollywood stars but was forced to apologise after swearing on live TV.

The former newspaper editor was introducing actress Lindsay Lohan just after 8am when he said most big-name stars “can’t be arsed” to appear on the breakfast show.

He was ticked off by co-presenter Susanna Reid and one viewer slammed him as “rude”.

(Ian West/PA)

As he prepared to interview Lindsay, Piers said: “It’s very exciting because we don’t often get Hollywood stars sitting on this sofa at this time in the morning because they can’t be arsed to get out of bed”, before correcting himself and adding: “Can’t be bothered to get out of bed.”

Can't be arsed to get out of bed hahahahaha @piersmorgan you do make us laugh.. brilliant!! — Jason Whittenham (@JasonWhittenham) February 21, 2017

Just been watching gmb and how rude is piers Morgan, saying celebrities can't be arsed to get up , what is a celebrity these days anyway 😂 — Daniel (@DanielBunn90) February 21, 2017

@piersmorgan love da way ya just swear live on telly and not batter an eyelid #Professional — tonytaban (@TonyTaban) February 21, 2017

Susanna told him to “excuse your language” before Piers said “sorry” for the mishap.

In January last year, Piers also had to apologise after using the word “bollocking” on the programme.