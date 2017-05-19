Ruby Rose is really not impressed with Katy Perry's new track 'about Taylor Swift'

Katy Perry has been criticised by actress Ruby Rose for releasing a song that appears to be a diss track about Taylor Swift.

Pop star Katy dropped new track Swish Swish to widespread speculation from fans that it is about her rumoured foe Taylor, a close friend of Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby.

Referencing Katy’s previous use of the term “purposeful pop”, used to describe her politically charged song Chained To The Rhythm, Ruby took to Twitter to slam the new track.

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

The Australian actress and DJ then told a fan that she enjoyed rapper Nicki Minaj’s part in Swish Swish.

@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

A few hours later, she seemingly responded to comments about her earlier posts.

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Katy sparked speculation that the new song is about singer Taylor with lyrics including: “Don’t you come for me / No, not today / you’re calculated / I’ve got your number / Because you’re a joke / and I’m a courtside killer queen.”

Fans have also suggested that Nicki’s involvement in Katy’s track is another hint, as the rapper and Taylor were embroiled in a Twitter feud of their own in 2015.

Swish Swish is believed to be a response to Taylor’s 2014 track Bad Blood, considered by many fans to be about Katy.

Taking to Twitter again, Ruby responded to a fan who asked if she had an issue with Bad Blood if she feels so strongly about Swish Swish.

@jamescochranee Wasn't around sweetheart but my bully experiences came from one of the people involved in that song and it's obviously not T. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Katy said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that her new album does not include any reaction to Bad Blood or that it calls out to “any one person”.

She said: “I think (my new album is) a very empowered record.

“There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

Former friends Katy and Taylor are thought to have fallen out in 2012 when Katy dated Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, singer John Mayer.