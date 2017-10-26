RTÉ News announce all female line-up for Six One

Bryan Dobson made his last ever Six One appearance last night as the stalwart moves to Morning Ireland and RTÉ have today announced his replacements.

Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry will take over the show from January 2018.

Sharon Ní Bheolain is moving to the Nine O'Clock news on rotation with Eileen Dunne and is also swapping the presenter position on Crimecall with her Six One replacement, Keelin Shanley.

Keelin Shanley, also known for presenting the News at One on RTÉ Radio 1, has a long history of presenting experience on both television and radio including Prime Time and The Late Debate.

Catriona Perry, the current Washington Correspondent, joined RTÉ in 2007 and recently wrote a book about US President Donald Trump.