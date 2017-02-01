RTÉ have axed the Republic of Telly after 8 years

The Republic of Telly has been cancelled after 15 seasons on air.

A statement issued by the broadcaster said, after eight years on our screens, the comedy sketch show would not be returning for a new season.

"After 15 seasons of Republic of Telly, RTÉ has made the decision not to recommission the series."

According to the RTÉ website, they will be looking to find a suitable replacement for the show.

"We're looking at a number of new comedy and entertainment series for RTÉ2 for broadcast later this year which we'll announce over the coming months."

What are we going to do with our Monday evenings now?