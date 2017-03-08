RTÉ go behind-the-scenes of Fair City's International Women's Day special episode

Tonight Fair City fans will be treated to a very special all-female episode of RTÉ favourite soap to mark International Women's Day.

As it is the first time Fair City has featured an all-female character storylines, RTÉ are giving us a look behind the scenes with interviews with some of the key players.

RTÉ Player will be broadcasting interviews with the cast who will cast an eye over tonight's special.

Aisling O'Neill (Carol) Rebecca Grimes (Hayley) and Celia Murphy (Niamh) talk about their friendships on set, sisterhood, and what it was like to film the dramatic scenes of one of the shows most significant episodes.

The behind-the-scenes special will be available on RTÉ Player after this evening's episode.