RTÉ, BBC and Newstalk big winners at IMRO Radio Awards
07/10/2017 - 10:38:21Back to Showbiz Home
RTÉ, BBC and Newstalk were on a winning streak last night at the IMRO Radio Awards.
RTÉ led the way, winning eight awards including full service station of the year, music station of the year and outstanding achievement award.
The BBC followed closely behind winning in seven categories and Newtalk with six, whilst LMFM scooped the award for local station of the year.
The winners were announced last night at a gala ceremony in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.
The awards ceremony, formerly known as the PPI Radio Awards, was attended by over 600 guests and hosted by Today FM DJ and funny man Dermot Whelan.
Ninety judges deliberated over a record number of entries and listened to almost 300 hours of radio before choosing their winners.
Eleanor McEvoy, Chair of IMRO applauded all the nominees.
She said: "The IMRO Radio Awards celebrate and applaud the many radio professionals who day-in-day-out shine a light on the important local, national and international topics and issues that affect us all and who create that all too important musical soundtrack of our lives.
"Each of the nominees in their own way has made an indelible mark on the broadcasting sector and they rightfully deserve to be honoured by their peers on this special evening."
IMRO Radio Awards 2017 - Full winners list
General Music Programme
The Big Ride Home with Dara Quilty - 98FM
Specialist Music Programme
The Paul McLoone Show - Today FM
Breakfast Programme
PJ and Jim in the Morning - Classic Hits 4FM
Music Special
Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann - Clare FM
New Irish Music / Musical Talent Programme
ALT - Guerilla Sessions - SPIN South West
News Story
The Stephen Nolan Show - The RHI Scandal - BBC Radio Ulster
News Bulletin
Q Radio News Bulletin - Q Radio
News Programme
The National Lunchtime News - Today FM
Current Affairs Programme
Newstalk Drive - President Trump - Newstalk
Sports Story
A Warrior on the Field - BBC Radio Foyle
Sports Programme
Off the Ball Weekday - Newstalk
Documentary/Feature
Documentary on One: No Time To Lose - RTÉ Radio 1
Music Documentary
1977 - Cathal Funge for Today FM
Short Feature
The Pat Kenny Show: A History of Scandal in the Catholic Church - Newstalk
Magazine Programme
The Ray D'Arcy Show - RTÉ Radio 1
Drama
I Seek Refuge - RTÉ Radio 1
Specialist Speech Programme
Living with Locked-In Syndrome - Newstalk
Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge
Cormac ag a Cúig - RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Interactive Speech Programme
The Neil Prendeville Show: Breaking the Silence - Red FM
Comedy Programme
Colm O'Regan Wants A Word - Sideline Productions for RTÉ Radio 1
Community/Social Action
Cork's 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon - Cork's 96FM
On-Air Competitions / Promotions
The Chosen One on Cork's Red FM - Red FM
Sation Imaging
98FM
Entertainment Inserts
Gift Grub - Today FM
Innovation
Liveline 1917 - RTÉ Radio 1
Music Broadcaster
Dara Quilty - 98FM
Radio DJ
Steve K - SPIN 1038
Specialist Music Broadcaster
John Toal - BBC Radio Ulster
News Broadcaster
Sarah McInerney - Newstalk
News Reporter
Kevin Magee - BBC Radio Ulster
Sports Broadcaster
Ger Gilroy - Newstalk
Speech Broadcaster
Mark Patterson - BBC Radio Foyle
Newcomer
Una Kelly - BBC Radio Foyle
Best Live Sound - Music
John Benson - BBC Radio Ulster
Local Station of the Year
LMFM
Music Station
RTÉ Lyric FM - RTÉ Lyric FM
Full Service Station
RTÉ Radio 1
Join the conversation - comment here