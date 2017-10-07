RTÉ, BBC and Newstalk big winners at IMRO Radio Awards

RTÉ, BBC and Newstalk were on a winning streak last night at the IMRO Radio Awards.

RTÉ led the way, winning eight awards including full service station of the year, music station of the year and outstanding achievement award.

The BBC followed closely behind winning in seven categories and Newtalk with six, whilst LMFM scooped the award for local station of the year.

Pictured at the IMRO Radio Awards were Jilly McDonough, Sandra Byrne, Maureen Catterson, all from RTE . Iain White Photography.

The winners were announced last night at a gala ceremony in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

The awards ceremony, formerly known as the PPI Radio Awards, was attended by over 600 guests and hosted by Today FM DJ and funny man Dermot Whelan.

Ninety judges deliberated over a record number of entries and listened to almost 300 hours of radio before choosing their winners.

Pictured at the IMRO Radio Awards were Darren Regan, Ed Roche, Shane Keena, from Spin South West. Iain White Photography.

Eleanor McEvoy, Chair of IMRO applauded all the nominees.

She said: "The IMRO Radio Awards celebrate and applaud the many radio professionals who day-in-day-out shine a light on the important local, national and international topics and issues that affect us all and who create that all too important musical soundtrack of our lives.

"Each of the nominees in their own way has made an indelible mark on the broadcasting sector and they rightfully deserve to be honoured by their peers on this special evening."

Pictured at the IMRO Radio Awards 2017 were, from left, Mick Hanley, Eleanor McEvoy, Rose McHugh, and Victor Finn from IMRO. Iain White Photography.