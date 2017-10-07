RTÉ, BBC and Newstalk big winners at IMRO Radio Awards

RTÉ, BBC and Newstalk were on a winning streak last night at the IMRO Radio Awards.

RTÉ led the way, winning eight awards including full service station of the year, music station of the year and outstanding achievement award.

The BBC followed closely behind winning in seven categories and Newtalk with six, whilst LMFM scooped the award for local station of the year.

Pictured at the IMRO Radio Awards were Jilly McDonough, Sandra Byrne, Maureen Catterson, all from RTE . Iain White Photography.

The winners were announced last night at a gala ceremony in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

The awards ceremony, formerly known as the PPI Radio Awards, was attended by over 600 guests and hosted by Today FM DJ and funny man Dermot Whelan.

Ninety judges deliberated over a record number of entries and listened to almost 300 hours of radio before choosing their winners.

Pictured at the IMRO Radio Awards were Darren Regan, Ed Roche, Shane Keena, from Spin South West. Iain White Photography.

Eleanor McEvoy, Chair of IMRO applauded all the nominees.

She said: "The IMRO Radio Awards celebrate and applaud the many radio professionals who day-in-day-out shine a light on the important local, national and international topics and issues that affect us all and who create that all too important musical soundtrack of our lives.

"Each of the nominees in their own way has made an indelible mark on the broadcasting sector and they rightfully deserve to be honoured by their peers on this special evening."

Pictured at the IMRO Radio Awards 2017 were, from left, Mick Hanley, Eleanor McEvoy, Rose McHugh, and Victor Finn from IMRO. Iain White Photography.

    IMRO Radio Awards 2017 - Full winners list

    General Music Programme

    The Big Ride Home with Dara Quilty - 98FM

    Specialist Music Programme

    The Paul McLoone Show - Today FM

    Breakfast Programme

    PJ and Jim in the Morning - Classic Hits 4FM

    Music Special

    Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann - Clare FM

    New Irish Music / Musical Talent Programme

    ALT - Guerilla Sessions - SPIN South West

    News Story

    The Stephen Nolan Show - The RHI Scandal - BBC Radio Ulster

    News Bulletin

    Q Radio News Bulletin - Q Radio

    News Programme

    The National Lunchtime News - Today FM

    Current Affairs Programme

    Newstalk Drive - President Trump - Newstalk

    Sports Story

    A Warrior on the Field - BBC Radio Foyle

    Sports Programme

    Off the Ball Weekday - Newstalk

    Documentary/Feature

    Documentary on One: No Time To Lose - RTÉ Radio 1

    Music Documentary

    1977 - Cathal Funge for Today FM

    Short Feature

    The Pat Kenny Show: A History of Scandal in the Catholic Church - Newstalk

    Magazine Programme

    The Ray D'Arcy Show - RTÉ Radio 1

    Drama

    I Seek Refuge - RTÉ Radio 1

    Specialist Speech Programme

    Living with Locked-In Syndrome - Newstalk

    Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge

    Cormac ag a Cúig - RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

    Interactive Speech Programme

    The Neil Prendeville Show: Breaking the Silence - Red FM

    Comedy Programme

    Colm O'Regan Wants A Word - Sideline Productions for RTÉ Radio 1

    Community/Social Action

    Cork's 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon - Cork's 96FM

    On-Air Competitions / Promotions

    The Chosen One on Cork's Red FM - Red FM

    Sation Imaging

    98FM

    Entertainment Inserts

    Gift Grub - Today FM

    Innovation

    Liveline 1917 - RTÉ Radio 1

    Music Broadcaster

    Dara Quilty - 98FM

    Radio DJ

    Steve K - SPIN 1038

    Specialist Music Broadcaster

    John Toal - BBC Radio Ulster

    News Broadcaster

    Sarah McInerney - Newstalk

    News Reporter

    Kevin Magee - BBC Radio Ulster

    Sports Broadcaster

    Ger Gilroy - Newstalk

    Speech Broadcaster

    Mark Patterson - BBC Radio Foyle

    Newcomer

    Una Kelly - BBC Radio Foyle

    Best Live Sound - Music

    John Benson - BBC Radio Ulster

    Local Station of the Year

    LMFM

    Music Station

    RTÉ Lyric FM - RTÉ Lyric FM

    Full Service Station

    RTÉ Radio 1

