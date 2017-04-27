RTÉ and Today FM see listenership increase as JNLR figures released

Ryan Tubridy, Ray D’Arcy and Sean O’Rourke have all seen listenership gains in the latest JNLR figures.

The Ryan Tubridy Show now has 336,000 listeners (up 13,000) while Today with Sean O’Rourke has seen 22,000 increase in listeners to 354,000.

Ray D’Arcy saw a notable increase of 13,000 to 226,000 listeners for his afternoon show.

Jim Jennings, Managing Director of RTÉ Radio said: "This is a fantastic day in RTÉ as all of our radio stations demonstrate growth.

"RTÉ Radio 1 remains the market leader by a clear margin with more and more listeners choosing to tune in everyday."

There was also good news for RTÉ 2FM as their flagship breakfast show remained the number one radio show in Ireland for 15-34s. Breakfast Republic now has a listenership of 167,000 - up 13,000.

The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene and The Eoghan McDermott Show also saw gains of 8,000 and 3,000 listeners respectively.

Head of station Dan Healy commented: "2FM was re-imagined so that it would appeal to a younger audience and it is very satisfying to see this age group interacting with the station in such large numbers."

"The station now has six of the top ten programmes for 15-34-year-olds, with Breakfast Republic being the number one show for this age group in Ireland.

"Although 2FM does not target All Adults, Breakfast Republic has the same number of All Adults tuning in (167,000) every day as the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show (on Today FM)."

On RTÉ Lyric FM, George Hamilton was the big winner as his weekend show The Hamilton Scores saw his listenership go up 17,000 to 45,000 on Saturday while also increasing by 17,000 on Sunday to 41,000.

Today FM also saw gains with most shows picking up listeners.

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show has stayed level at 167,000 listeners while Dermot and Dave, having moved to the mid-morning slot recently, have 176,000 listeners - a gain 12,000.

Ian Dempsey

Another boost for Today FM was their latest recruit Al Porter seeing his lunchtime show grow by 7,000 listeners to 122,000.

The station’s current affairs magazine show saw a drop of 2,000 listeners however, and now stands at 130,000 overall.

The latest figures reveal that 82% of Irish adults listen to the radio every day.

The figures found that 56% tuned into their local station while 44% listened to a national station.

More to follow …