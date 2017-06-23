Royal Blood celebrate charts success at Glastonbury

British rockers Royal Blood cracked open a bottle of bubbly live on stage at Glastonbury Festival as they celebrated their latest album making number one in the charts.

Frontman Mike Kerr paused mid-show as he said: “Excuse us for a minute, we just found out our album made number one, so I think we owe this to ourselves.”

Mike Kerr (left) and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood performing on The Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

He opened the bottle to a cheer from the packed audience on the first official day of music concerts at the Somerset festival.

Royal Blood’s celebration came moments after their chart victory was announced by the Official Charts Company on Friday.

How Did We Get So Dark, the band’s second record following their self-titled debut in 2014, was released last week.

This went straight to number one and to our heads. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/yW25IyCZyh — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 23, 2017

They performed after an acoustic set by Kris Kristofferson – which featured a surprise appearance from actor Johnny Depp – and will be followed later by headliners Radiohead.

Kerr told the crowd: “This is insane… one of the most life-changing, terrifying moments of our lives… so thank you for putting up with us.”