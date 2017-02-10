Rosie O'Donnell seems ready to play the role of a lifetime: Steve Bannon

Rosie O’Donnell has been very vocal in her criticism of Donald Trump, but could she be turning her protest into comedy?

That’s what everyone thinks will happen after Rosie tweeted this picture of herself as none other than Trump’s right-hand man Steve Bannon.

The comedian and talk show host soon changed her profile picture to the snap of Bannon with her face superimposed on, and we’ve got to say she’s a bit of a Photoshop whizz.

This got people thinking – was Rosie going to follow in Alec Baldwin’s footsteps and play the Bannon to his Trump on Saturday Night Live?

@Rosie

SO. MUCH. AWESOME.

I cannot wait for the skit with you and @melissamccarthy on @nbcsnl! 💃🏿

*crosses fingers* — Julie Dole (@JewelDole) February 10, 2017

No but seriously can we draft Rosie O'Donnell to play Bannon on SNL? It might be the only way to save America. — Kate Cronin-Furman (@kcroninfurman) February 7, 2017

And safe to say people would really, really like that to happen.

@Rosie please let this happen — Bo Knows (@pitmaster6161) February 10, 2017

@Rosie u nail it oh can't wait to watch pic.twitter.com/DgFDxXYi5e — vivi (@veroanthony1) February 10, 2017

Many people just can’t get over how perfectly she fits into the role of Bannon.

I would literally pee my pants if Rosie O'Donnell played Bannon on #SNL. OMG. — NHP. (@HwanTweets) February 7, 2017

And the good news is we know Rosie is well up for the job – because she already said so a few days ago when somebody first suggested it.

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

SNL recently saw its highest ratings in 22 years, and many people think this is down to the show’s attacks on the Trump administration. A potential turn by Rosie as Bannon could further boost its popularity.

Most recently, Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer was played on the show by Melissa McCarthy.

According to Politico, the main problem Trump had with the damning skit was the fact that Spicer was played by a woman… so we doubt he’d be best pleased if Rosie stepped up to the plate.

For many, this serves as an incentive for SNL to cast Rosie.

Trump, @Rosie, was upset that a staffer was played by a woman, and you do a great impression of him. Willing to take one for the team? — Calvin Enemy Philips (@calvininsf) February 7, 2017

Dear @nbcsnl,

Now that we know for sure that being played by a woman bothers Trump:

ROSIE

ROSIE

ROSIE

ROSIE

ROSIE@Rosie

Rosie O'Donnell — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 7, 2017

Some people are even going so far as to call for Rosie to play Trump himself.

Nothing against Alec Baldwin, he's been doing a great job. But imagine the steam shooting out of Trump's ears if Rosie O'Donnell plays him. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 7, 2017

Can we petition SNL to have Rosie O'Donnell play Trump next Saturday? That would put him RIGHT over the edge. https://t.co/ZIL605NMug — Brian Fitzpatrick (@therealfitz) February 7, 2017

If Rosie does play Bannon on the show, this wouldn’t be the first time Trump’s adviser has featured on SNL. He’s previously been portrayed as the Grim Reaper, which we doubt he loved.

We’re not quite sure what Bannon would prefer: being played by the angel of death or Rosie O’Donnell?