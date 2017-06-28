Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announces birth of son with Jason Statham

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has welcomed her first child with actor Jason Statham.

The British star announced the news by posting a picture of her new-born son – named Jack Oscar Statham – grabbing her finger on Instagram.

Along with the image, Huntington-Whiteley wrote: “Our little man arrived!

“Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th.”

The 30-year-old catwalk star and actress included an angel and a heart emoji with her sweet message.

The Plymouth-born model has been in a relationship with Statham, 49, since 2010, and the pair confirmed their engagement in early 2016.

They announced they were expecting their first child together in February this year, as the model posted a snap of herself showing off her baby bump while on a beach.

At the time, she wrote: “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x.”

Huntington-Whiteley’s estimated earnings for last year were believed to be nine million US dollars (£6.9 million).

She has previously modelled for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret, and she has her own underwear range, Rosie For Autograph, with Marks and Spencer.

Away from the runway, Huntington-Whiteley has appeared in films including Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Statham is best known for his typical hard-man roles in various Guy Ritchie films, including Snatch and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.