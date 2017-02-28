Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and the Jaggers wow at Vanity Fair Oscars party
And the award for most glamorous bump goes to…
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her growing baby bump at the Oscars Vanity Fair party, dressed in a shimmering silver gown split up to the thigh.
She attended the party with her fiance, Jason Statham, who looked like a proud dad-to-be as he held her arm.
Model Rosie made reference to her pregnancy by captioning a photo on Instagram: “Last night with my loves attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.”
She also thanked designer Donatella Versace for her outfit for the event.
Other guests who turned heads at the party were the Jagger family, with Jerry Hall and daughters Georgia May Jagger and Elizabeth Jagger all looking equally stylish.
The trio posed in their Oscars gowns for a photo which Georgia May captioned: “Family oscar night love you guys so much! @lizzyjagger @jimmyturbo @mickjagger #jerryhall.”
The model revealed that her dress was a hand-me-down: “The @vanityfair Oscars party last night. Wearing my mums vintage @ysl dress.”
Elizabeth shared a photo of herself with her sister and dad Mick Jagger enjoying the party and wrote: “Dance-floor family selfies @mickjagger @georgiamayjagger.”
Also at the party were Jerry and Mick’s son, James, and Jerry’s new husband, Rupert Murdoch.
