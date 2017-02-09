Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham expecting first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are expecting their first child.

The 29-year-old model announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a bikini on a beach.

She wrote: “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x.”

The photo, which has been liked more than 250,000 times, was taken by 49-year-old actor Jason, she added.

Last summer, Rosie entered the world’s highest-paid models list for the first time, above the likes of Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

The Plymouth-born model was in a tied fifth position with American model Gigi Hadid on the top 20 list compiled by Forbes.

Her estimated earnings are believed to be nine million dollars (£6.8 million).

Jason is best known for his roles in various Guy Ritchie films, including Snatch and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.

The couple have been together for around six years.
