Rose McGowan to share message of ‘bravery and survival’ in new show

Actress Rose McGowan has promised to spread the message of “bravery, art, joy and survival” in her own new show.

The former Charmed star, who made headlines last year after she alleged she had been raped by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, will star in the five-part documentary by US media outlet E!

Citizen Rose, which will launch at the end of the month, will accompany the release of McGowan’s memoir, Brave.

Find courage in the New Year with #Brave. This is for survivors. This is for us. Now available for pre-order wherever you buy your books. A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Dec 27, 2017 at 9:26am PST

In a statement shared by the organisation’s news website on Tuesday, the 44-year-old said: “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival.

“As I ready my book, Brave, I realised I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil.

“I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere.”

As well as leading the programme, McGowan will act as executive producer.

The organisation’s executive vice president of development and production, Amy Introcaso-Davis, said: “Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers.

I send you strength #RoseArmy A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:57am PST

“We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

In October, McGowan spoke at The Women’s Convention in Detroit, marking her first public words since tweeting her claim against Weinstein in response to The New York Times report detailing other allegations of sexual harassment and abuse at the hands of the Hollywood producer.

She told the rally that she had been “silenced for 20 years” but said the time had come for women to “amplify each others’ voices” in calling out harassers.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women and is currently under investigation. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Citizen Rose will premiere on January 30.