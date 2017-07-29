Rosanna Davison set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house

Rosanna Davison is set to enter the Big Brother house as part of this year’s celebrity edition.

The series kicks off this Tuesday, just days after Isabelle Warburton was named the winner of this year’s Big Brother.

Of course, like every year, rumours are rampant on who this year’s celebrity housemates are and according to the Sun, Irish beauty Rosanna Davison is one of them.

The daughter of Chris de Burgh won the Miss World title, representing Ireland in 2003, turned heads posing for the German Playboy in 2012 and release a healthy living book, ‘Eat Yourself Beautiful’.

Happiest of Fridays! Time for a quick visit to @michelebnails 💅🏻 A post shared by ✨ Rosanna Davison ✨ (@rosanna_davison) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

Here’s the lineup in full and it’s surprisingly, really good.

Former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding

#tbt....😌 good old days.... #topofthepops #totp #magazine #music #GA ❤️😌😘 A post shared by sarahnharding👻(SC) (@sarahnicoleharding) on Jul 21, 2016 at 7:55am PDT

Reality star, Jemma Lucy

#face #neck #tattoo #plats #contacts #blue A post shared by Jemma Lucy (@jemma_lucy) on May 29, 2016 at 5:11am PDT

Original Love Islander and former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan

Meeting my boy viller in #sohosquare #oldfriends #goodtimes #happydays A post shared by Paul Danan (@pauldanan) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Reality star, Jordan Davies

Love the feeling after a fresh trim 🔥 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀JORDAN DAVIES (@jordanweekender) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Absolutely Fabulous actress, Helen Lederer

TV psychic, Derek Acorah

My next Theatre date is in Chesham tomorrow, Thursday 13the July 🙂 A post shared by Derek Acorah (@derekacorah) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Former X Factor, Amelia Lily

Colour by the unbelievable @jakenugent.hair 😘😘😘 A post shared by @amelialily11 on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Reality star, Dawn Ward

[media=insta]https://www.instagram.com/p/BWAwyNsAfkJ/

American socialite, Brandi Glanville

"The only time you should ever look back, is to see how far you've come." #TBT A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Eastenders actor, Shaun Williamson

Reality star, Chad Johnson

It's just business A post shared by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Youtuber, Tricia Paytos

Reality star, Sam Thompson

Reading is NOT lame! 🤓 A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Reality star, Marissa Jade

Rock With Me .. Baby Tell Me Will You Rock With Me .. 💎 Cause Baby Can't Nobody Rock Like Me 💎 A post shared by Marissa Jade (@msmarissajade) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Gogglebox star, Sandi Bogle