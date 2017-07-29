Rosanna Davison set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house
Rosanna Davison is set to enter the Big Brother house as part of this year’s celebrity edition.
The series kicks off this Tuesday, just days after Isabelle Warburton was named the winner of this year’s Big Brother.
Of course, like every year, rumours are rampant on who this year’s celebrity housemates are and according to the Sun, Irish beauty Rosanna Davison is one of them.
The daughter of Chris de Burgh won the Miss World title, representing Ireland in 2003, turned heads posing for the German Playboy in 2012 and release a healthy living book, ‘Eat Yourself Beautiful’.
Here’s the lineup in full and it’s surprisingly, really good.
Former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding
Reality star, Jemma Lucy
Original Love Islander and former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan
Reality star, Jordan Davies
Absolutely Fabulous actress, Helen Lederer
TV psychic, Derek Acorah
Former X Factor, Amelia Lily
Reality star, Dawn Ward
American socialite, Brandi Glanville
Eastenders actor, Shaun Williamson
Reality star, Chad Johnson
Youtuber, Tricia Paytos
Reality star, Sam Thompson
Reality star, Marissa Jade
Gogglebox star, Sandi Bogle
