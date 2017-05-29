Rosanna Davison reveals how she would spend a €140m EuroMillions win

Tuesday’s EuroMillions Jackpot is soaring to an enormous €140 million.

The National Lottery reported today that business is brisk in shops all over the country.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said the high Jackpot roll is really grabbing the public's imagination.

"We are really hoping that the luck of the Irish prevails on Tuesday and that we have an Irish winner," he said.

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison today revealed what she would do if she was lucky enough to hit the mega Jackpot.

“First I would hire a private jet to bring my family and close friends away for an exotic holiday. Probably somewhere in the Indian Ocean which is a part of the world that I love,” she said.

“I would definitely keep on working in order to keep me grounded. I feel it is important to have a focus every day. But I would try to do more for charity and get involved.”

One charity that Rosanna said she would support if she was a big EuroMillions winner is the ISPCC. “They do great work with children”.

But you won’t see her with a lavish new diamond ring, outrageously expensive designer bag or a luxury car.

“I am not one for show. I am more an experience person. So I would use my winnings to have amazing experiences, rather than acquire lavish possessions. And to do good in the world.”

The €140 million EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since Friday April 14, and is the biggest so far this year.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it is not often that the EuroMillions rolls to this mega level.

“Retailers are reporting great excitement around the country. To avoid queues we are also reminding people they can also play at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery app.”

There have been ten Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners since EuroMillions started in 2004.

If an Irish player hits the Jackpot on Tuesday the total haul of EuroMillions winnings in the country will surpass a mind-blowing €1 Billion.