Rory Cowan says goodbye to Mrs Brown's Boys after 26 years

Mrs Brown’s Boys star, Rory Cowan has quit the hit TV series after 26 years.

The actor, who plays the famous mammies hairdressing son, took his final bow at the shows London’s O2 gigs on Sunday.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail, Rory said that it was “time to go” as he had been “unhappy for the last 18 months”.

Cowan handed in his notice mind June but O’Carroll ask him to stay until the run of the London stage gigs.

@1rorycowan afternoon show live at the o2 london best show had me in stitches best day ever some my pics I took yesturday come back soon pic.twitter.com/fVQXy8lHky — angela trowsdale (@angelabsb040178) July 9, 2017

Although his final night with the cast wasn’t all the glitz and glamour you would expect.

"I did the final show, packed my stuff into a small Waitrose plastic bag and just left the venue,” he said.

Squashing rumours that he and Brendan had a falling out he spoke to the Irish Mirror today.

“There was no row with Brendan, there was no dispute over money or anything – in fact quite the opposite,” he explained.

“What was killing me was we were doing the exact same arenas in the exact same order we did two years ago.

Arrived in London. Waiting for lunch in my hotel before I head to the O2. It's gonna be a fab week #MrsBrownsBoys pic.twitter.com/Zzf6Wuwzkf — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) July 5, 2017

He then went on to say that he had received his week-by-week work schedule up to 2022.

“It’s not like they’re different every year, it’s the same thing We’re so big now that years are scheduled out. It’s not exhausting, it’s just boring.

Brendan O’Carroll has since announced on Twitter that Rory’s replacement will be revealed during their Christmas Day episode.

No. It's a surprise that will be revealed in this years Christmas Day special. 😊 — Brendan O'Carroll (@brendanMrsBrown) July 9, 2017

Mrs Brown's Boys spin-off chat show, All Round to Mrs Brown's, will be back on screens next year after a hit first season.