Ronnie Wood thanks doctors after successful lung surgery

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood has thanked doctors who treated him for a small lesion on his lung.

A spokesman for Ronnie confirmed that during a routine medical screening, doctors discovered the growth, which was successfully treated with keyhole surgery.

The star, 69, will require no further treatment and is “feeling fine”, his spokesman added.

Ronnie Wood (Ian West/PA)

Ronnie said: “I’m so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me.”

The forthcoming Rolling Stones European tour, which is set to begin in Germany in September, will not be affected.

Last year the guitarist quit smoking ahead of the arrival of his twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, with wife Sally Humphreys.

He had reportedly been a smoker for 50 years.

Ronnie has also privately and publicly battled alcoholism and has been sober for several years following stints in rehab.