Ronan Keating surprised by Donald Trump's pledge to visit Ireland

Ronan Keating has expressed his surprise at news that Donald Trump would like to visit Ireland.

The US president met Taoiseach Enda Kenny at the White House on Thursday, and told him he “loved Ireland and the people of Ireland”.

Speaking in London’s Leicester Square at the premiere of Another Mother’s Son, Ronan said he did not know the two had met.

Ronan posed with the Grenadier Guards and the Scots Guards at the event (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Irishman said: “I did not know that. I was moving house today so I missed it all. I found this suit in a box – threw it on me and ran out the door.”

Reacting to Trump’s vow to visit Ronan’s homeland, the singer-songwriter added: “Really? He owns a golf course on the west coast, I’m sure he goes to Ireland all the time.”

Actor Julian Kostov who plays Russian prisoner of war Bill in the film, drew on the divisions caused by Trump, and the film’s role in highlighting the consequences of conflict.

Ronan had not heard about Donald Trump wanting to visit Ireland (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “The film is about humanity as well. Because in times like this we have division in huge countries like America, or Britain due to Brexit, or Trump’s impression of the media.

“I think it is a good thing to have movies like this that remind us what we need to strive for, and it’s humanity and love and compassion.”

Jenny Seagrove, who plays the lead role of mother Louisa Gould, who looks after Bill after her own son is killed in battle, said the movie also highlights the importance of “community” in conflict.

Ronan and Storm are expecting a baby in May (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “Except in this instance, the tragedy is it was her own community that betrayed her and she didn’t see that coming. She was very naive.”

Meanwhile Ronan, who attended the premiere with his pregnant wife Storm, said they were very excited about the birth in May, and hinted he had something planned for the end of the year but could not reveal what.

:: Another Mother’s Son is released in cinemas on March 24.