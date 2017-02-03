Ronan Keating 'bursting' with excitement as he and wife Storm expect child

Ronan Keating has said he is "bursting" with excitement about becoming a father for the fourth time.

Keating and his wife Storm announced they were expecting their first child together last December.

The former Boyzone singer, 39, is already father to Jack, 17, Missy, 15, and Ali, 11, from his marriage to Yvonne Connolly and has previously spoken about his desire to expand his family.

He said his children, who were best man and bridesmaids at the couple's wedding in August 2015, cannot wait to meet their new sibling.

He told ITV's Loose Women: "I'm bursting. I cannot tell you how excited I am.

"The kids are over the moon, Ali FaceTimes every day saying 'How big is the bump? Can I see the bump?'

However, Storm has suffered a bumpy pregnancy, with Keating telling the panel: "I was on tour in September in the UK and we were driving from Plymouth to Bournemouth and the morning sickness was so bad for Storm that we had to pull over on the motorway and she climbed out of the car and climbed into the hedge and lay down on the motorway in the hedge for 15 minutes."

His wife added: "I literally crawled, not just a figure of speech. I said just 'Don't touch me.' Ronan just walked the dog up the side of the motorway."

Keating and the rest of Boyzone will mark 25 years of the band in 2017, but without bandmate Stephen Gately, who died in 2009.

He said: "Twenty-five years of Boyzone is exciting. So much has happened to the band, as we all know, and it will be nice to mark the 25 years in some shape or form.

"We don't know if it's a tour or an album but we will do something."