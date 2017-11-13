Ronaldo welcomes his first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Dad again.

Alana Martina is Ronaldo's first child with 22-year-old girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The soccer ace took to Instagram yesterday with his son 7-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, to announce the news.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

The Portuguese striker is now a Dad of four as he welcomed twins Mateo and Eva into the world in June, they were born via surrogate.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤

