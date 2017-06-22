Ron Howard has stepped in to direct the Han Solo movie

Apollo 13 director Ron Howard has stepped in to direct the new Star Wars movie about a young Han Solo.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler made famous by Harrison Ford, while Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are also among the cast.

Han Solo - Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33 — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017

Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were behind The Lego Movie and 21 and 22 Jump Street, departed the untitled project earlier this week over “creative differences”, more than four months into production.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said: “At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard will assume directorial duties on the untitled Han Solo film. https://t.co/Ki04TAoKEe pic.twitter.com/7LvRyTUt6t — Star Wars (@starwars) June 22, 2017

“With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film.

“We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the July 10.”

The untitled Han Solo film is slated for UK release on May 25 2018.