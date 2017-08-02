Ron Howard gives fans a look at droids in Han Solo film

Ron Howard has shared a sneak peek at the new Star Wars movie, after assuring fans the production is “coming along great”.

Howard stepped in to direct the standalone Han Solo film in June, after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project over “creative differences”.

He has now shared two images on Instagram showing droids on the set of the as yet untitled film.

One saw Howard leaning close to one of the robots and he quipped: “This needed to discuss its motivation before a take for #UntitledHanSoloMovie.”

Earlier this week the director told The Hollywood Reporter that the latest instalment in the space saga was going well.

“It’s a fantastic script, a great cast and I am having a fantastic creative experience with it,” he said.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler made famous by Harrison Ford, while Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton are also among the cast.