Romeo Beckham clocks up 200,000 Instagram followers in 24 hours

Romeo Beckham has racked up more than 200,000 followers on Instagram just a day after joining the site.

The 14-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham launched his account on Saturday to wish his big brother Brooklyn a happy 18th birthday.

The teenager was welcomed to Instagram by his Spice Girl-turned-designer mother Victoria who posted an image of them together.

Hanging out in the country @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham0707) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:46am PST

A day later, Romeo is being followed by 211,000 people.

The teenager has posted five pictures so far, the one of him with Victoria, two showing him playing tennis and two of him with Brooklyn.

In one, they are standing together with Brooklyn’s arm around Romeo’s shoulders, and the other is a throwback to their childhood, with a young Brooklyn cuddling his baby brother.

Happy birthday to my bro @brooklynbeckham love u lots ❤❤ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham0707) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Romeo wrote: “Brooklyn’s birthday today and he has always taken care of me. love u brooklyn.”

Romeo and Brooklyn’s younger brother Cruz, 12, also has an Instagram page.

Brooklyn's birthday today and he has always taken care of me. ❤love u brooklyn A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham0707) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:30am PST

Victoria and David are also parents to daughter Harper, five.