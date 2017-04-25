Rolling Stones win album of the year for Blue And Lonesome at Jazz FM Awards

The Rolling Stones’ first studio album in more than a decade has been named record of the year by Jazz FM listeners.

Blue And Lonesome, recorded in just three days in 2015, was awarded the title at the Jazz FM Awards, where the veteran rock band were also handed the blues artist of the year prize.

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood collected the awards at the ceremony at Shoreditch Town Hall in east London alongside the band’s drummer Charlie Watts, who was also honoured for his outstanding contribution to jazz.

Other winners at the event included singer-songwriter Laura Mvula, who was named soul artist of the year.

Laura Mvula (Matt Crossick/PA)

Breakthrough act of the year went to south London jazz and groove duo Yussef Kamaal, while DJ Gilles Peterson collected the digital initiative of the year prize for his work on Worldwide FM.

Damien Chazelle, director of the Oscar-winning jazz musical La La Land, won the impact award, a prize he said “means the world” in a video message.

Damien Chazelle with La La Land star Emma Stone (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’ve been jazz-obsessed my whole life, as a former wannabe jazz musician. I was never quite good enough to make it… so I decided to film jazz musicians instead and try to put jazz on screen.

“I truly believe in the marriage between jazz and cinema, and I hope to play a small, tiny part in keeping that tradition alive.”

Don Was, producer of Blue And Lonesome, also sent a message from California, calling The Rolling Stones “some of the most hard-working and talented musicians ever to step in front of a microphone”.