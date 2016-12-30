Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn is getting divorced
Ben Mendelsohn’s wife has filed for divorce from the Rogue One star.
British-born journalist and author Emma Forrest cited irreconcilable differences in the filing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.
The couple were married for four years and Emma is seeking physical custody of their three-year-old daughter.
Ben won an Emmy Award earlier this year for his role in Netflix’s Bloodline and is currently dazzling audiences as a high ranking officer responsible for completion of a super weapon in Star Wars spin-off Rogue One.
