Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn is getting divorced

Ben Mendelsohn’s wife has filed for divorce from the Rogue One star.

British-born journalist and author Emma Forrest cited irreconcilable differences in the filing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

(Ian West/PA)

The couple were married for four years and Emma is seeking physical custody of their three-year-old daughter.

Ben won an Emmy Award earlier this year for his role in Netflix’s Bloodline and is currently dazzling audiences as a high ranking officer responsible for completion of a super weapon in Star Wars spin-off Rogue One.