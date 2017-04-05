Rodrigo y Gabriela announce two Dublin shows this summer

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced two headline shows this July.

The band will play a fully seated performance at The National Concert Hall on July 15, followed by a standing show at The Academy on Sunday July 16.

The Mexican acoustic rock-maestros are on tour to celebrate the tenth anniversary re-release of their classic self-entitled break-out album.

Rodrigo y Gabriela are one of the most popular acoustic instrumental artists in the world.

Speaking of the Rodrigo y Gabriela album Rodrigo said, "We are busy at work on our new record, but looking back at this album, it's good to be reminded of how far we've come in ten years. We’re looking forward to playing those songs this summer”.

The re-release of “Rodrigo y Gabriela” includes the newly remastered album, plus two bonus tracks, plus a live album and DVD recorded at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin in 2006. Rodrigo y Gabriela (Deluxe Edition) will be released on 5 May 2017.

Tickets for their gig at the National Concert Hall on Saturday 15 July are priced at €30/€37 including booking fee.

Tickets for their gig at The Academy on Sunday 16 July are priced at €37 including booking fee.

The tickets are to go on sale at 10am this Friday, 7 April at Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie.