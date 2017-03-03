Rod Stewart says desert 'beheading' video has been 'misinterpreted'

Back to Showbiz Home

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart has offered his “deepest apologies” but said his actions were “misinterpreted” after he was filmed appearing to re-enact an Isis-style beheading in the desert.

A video of the singer, 72, was posted on wife Penny Lancaster’s Instagram account – then later deleted – showing the couple with friends while on his world tour.

Sir Rod Stewart (Simon Cooper/PA)

The star said in a statement: “From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

“Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Sandy Afternoon

A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on

Sir Rod is seen in the video leading a line of friends, with Penny at the back, along the sand dunes.

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Penny, 45, a model, rolls down the dunes, and then stretches out on the sand.

Henna time. ✋🏾

A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on

Behind her, the Maggie May singer stands behind and appears to put his hand across the neck of a friend, who is sitting in front of him.

The singer is about to perform in Las Vegas as part of his tour, having recently performed in Abu Dhabi.

KEYWORDS: Showbiz Music, Showbiz UK, Penny Lancaster, Rod Stewart

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz