Rock n’ roll lives on in Cork’s newest adopted son - Bryan Adams

by Greg Murphy

It’s not often it happens, but Cork adopted a new favourite son last night - in the form of Bryan Adams.

The Canadian singer brought the Marquee crowds to their vocal limits and proved once and for all that rock will never die.

Adams flew into Cork early Sunday morning and took in the sights and sounds of the Cork countryside.

Posting on his Instagram, Adams also managed to find time on his tour of the Rebel County to record some new tracks.

Recording a rocking new track in an old house somewhere deep in the beautiful countryside of Cork, Ireland today. That's Matt Weir our engineer in the hat. #gibsones295 #recordingmusic #bryanadamsgetup A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Back to the concert, and I can say, without a shadow of a doubt, it was one of the best live gigs I’ve seen on Leeside in the last few years.

Playing to an audience that he knows so well - he knew what we wanted when we wanted it, and when to back off and let us do the singing.

This was obvious when the crowd picked up from the first chord of Heaven and didn’t hand back control until well after the first chorus.

The gig featured some new tracks including Brand New Day, Do What You Gotta Do and Don’t Even Try, the latter of which featured a cameo on the big screen from David Walliams.

When you go to a Bryan Adams’ concert, and one of the highlights is the creator of Little Britain, you know you had a cracking night.

New music is great, but sometimes you just can’t beat the classics.

Summer of 69, Everything I Do, When You’re Gone, Run To You, and Cuts Like a Knife would have been more than enough to satisfy the rowdy crowd, but Adams played for over two hours.

So many memories associated with this song! 😊#bryanadams #bryanadamsgetup #summerof69 #marquee #cork #summer2017 A post shared by Siobhan (@shivenny) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

One Twitter user, known only as Sinead, apparently requested Please Forgive Me around a dozen times and her wish was granted.

On the night around 500 women claimed to be Sinead, along with around 100 men.

Finishing the night out with a medley of covers including All Shook Up by the King, and Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You by Frankie Valli who serenaded the Marquee less than a week ago.

Adams sent the band off stage and finished his set with three acoustic numbers, on his own,

Straight from the Heart and Hearts on Fire followed by the hit All For Love, written for the 1993 movie The Three Musketeers.

Cork, Ireland 🇮🇪 Incredible night, amazing singers here. Thanks to everyone ❤️ #bryanadamsgetup #floatinghead A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

A two hour set of live rock n’ roll, filled with songs that everyone knew every word to, as well as some smashing new hits - what more could anyone ask for?

Special shout out goes to lead guitarist Keith Scott, who was a show unto himself and often stole the spotlight from the man himself.

Bryan Adams, you’re welcome back in Cork anytime you like.

Pint?