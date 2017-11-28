Rochelle Humes on being a mum: ‘I’m winging it a lot of the time’

With a busy family life and a packed schedule, there’s no doubt Rochelle Humes has a lot on her plate.

When she’s not presenting Ninja Warrior, campaigning for better children’s eye health or developing her own make-up line, Rochelle is hanging out with her two daughters and Marvin – her radio-show host husband, who used to be in boyband JLS.

So how does she juggle everything?

Getting on with things

SISTERS ?????? And A LOT of curls ????????

Rochelle has two kids: Alaia-Mai is 4, and Valentina is 8-months-old. These aren’t exactly easy ages to handle, but in typical down-to-earth fashion, she says: “It’s just something you get on with. And it’s different the second time around, because you know what to expect.”

However, one thing that Rochelle did struggle with a little bit was sending Alaia off to school for the first time in September. “I was more of a mess than she was,” Rochelle laughs. “She was really excited.”

Things have got better since that first tricky day, though: “I’m really enjoying it as well,” she adds. “It’s quite nice to have a bit of a routine.”

How her perspective has changed

When your cuddle game is strong and she falls straight to sleep…

Understandably, Rochelle’s perspective has changed hugely since becoming a mother.

“It makes you a lot more conscious of everything,” she says. “It makes you weigh up everything, and you realise that you’re not the most important thing. It makes you a lot more aware.”

Hat trick holibobs ?????? @joyislondon

When asked what advice she would pass on to her daughters, a characteristically chatty Rochelle is briefly stumped. After some pondering, she answers: “I think I’d tell them not to worry so much about the ifs and whys. I also don’t want them to go on social media for a while!”

Fitting in exercise

School run done, time to plank @zerogravitypilates ??????

“My youngest still has an afternoon nap and a bit of a morning nap, so I’ve been trying to workout while that’s going on,” says Rochelle, although she’s not so sure how long that will last. “What I like to do depends on the day, but I enjoy a bit of running and core exercises generally.”

Making time for Marvin

Obligatory cringe couple on a boat 'not posing pic' ??

Rochelle doesn’t profess to be an expert in parenting. “I’m winging it a lot of the time to be honest,” she laughs.

She admits: “If you’re working and you’ve got kids and a relationship, it’s hard to fit everything in.” Her advice is simple: “Just take it a day at a time.”

Scheduling in date nights is important for Rochelle and Marvin. Rochelle says: “We definitely used to go on a lot more dates than we do now, but that’s what happens with kids.”

This doesn’t mean romance has ground to a halt though – they try and go on a date every two weeks. The last night out they had was dinner at the new Nobu in Shoreditch, London.

27. 7. 17 ?? Happy Anniversary Mr H. 5 years ago today I said "I DO" and I'd say it over and over again. My rock, my best friend and I fancy the beeppppp out of you. Here's to 155 more ??

“It was a real treat,” Rochelle says. “But date nights don’t have to be fancy, they can be anything really.”

For Rochelle, it definitely makes things easier that they’re equally hands-on with the girls, and they deal with things as a unit. “If you’re strong together, it’s easier,” she says. “Even something as small as Marvin listening to me rant after having a really busy day at work is so helpful.”

