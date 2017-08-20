Robin Thicke shares family photo after pregnancy news

Singer Robin Thicke has shared a photo of him with his partner April Love Geary after the model announced they were expecting a baby.

The image posted on Instagram shows Blurred Lines star Thicke, Geary and Thicke’s son from his previous marriage to actress Paula Patton smiling as they soaked up the sun on a beach.

“Happy Days!” Thicke captioned the shot.

Happy Days! A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

It comes a day after Geary revealed the couple were having their first child together.

The model, who at 22 is 18 years younger than Thicke, shared a photograph of an ultrasound image on social media and revealed the baby’s due date is the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.

She wrote: “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!

“The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!”

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

The couple have been together since 2015.

Thicke was married to actress Patton for nine years before they separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015.