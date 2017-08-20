Robin Thicke shares family photo after pregnancy news
20/08/2017 - 18:27:21Back to Showbiz Home
Singer Robin Thicke has shared a photo of him with his partner April Love Geary after the model announced they were expecting a baby.
The image posted on Instagram shows Blurred Lines star Thicke, Geary and Thicke’s son from his previous marriage to actress Paula Patton smiling as they soaked up the sun on a beach.
“Happy Days!” Thicke captioned the shot.
It comes a day after Geary revealed the couple were having their first child together.
The model, who at 22 is 18 years younger than Thicke, shared a photograph of an ultrasound image on social media and revealed the baby’s due date is the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.
She wrote: “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!
“The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!”
The couple have been together since 2015.
Thicke was married to actress Patton for nine years before they separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015.
Join the conversation - comment here