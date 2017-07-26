Robert Pattinson says he’s ‘kind of’ engaged to FKA Twigs

Actor Robert Pattinson has said he is “kind of” engaged to musician FKA Twigs but they have to shelter their relationship because of obsessive fans.

It has long been rumoured that the former Twilight star had proposed to the Mercury Prize-nominated singer.

Robert Pattinson attends a premiere with his ‘kind of’ fiancee FKA Twigs (Matt Crossick/PA)

US radio host Howard Stern asked Pattinson, 31, on Tuesday whether they were engaged.

“Yeah, kind of,” he coyly replied.

Pattinson says he is protective over their relationship and finds it hard not to be more public.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to be able to do that,” he said.

“You have to make decisions whether you want to let kind of crazy people in.”

He added that a “crack troop of crazies” latch on to “every single decision” as “some kind of conspiracy”.

FKA Twigs at the British Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)

Pattinson praised Twigs, 29, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, on the show as “amazing” and “super-talented”.

The British stars have been a couple since 2014.