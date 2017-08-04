Robert Pattinson refused to perform sex act with dog for new film

Robert Pattinson has revealed he was asked to pleasure a dog for his latest film, Good Time.

The Twilight star portrays a New York criminal fighting to save his little brother over the course of one night in the highly anticipated film, which received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Pattinson told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel his character, Corey, has an affinity with dogs, as he believes he was one in a previous life.

The actor said: “He thinks he has control over animals and stuff.

“There’s this one scene we shot where basically a drug dealer bursts in to the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.”

Pattinson recalled the director telling him to “just do it for real man, don’t be a pussy” while the dog’s trainer said he should “massage the inside of his thighs”.

After he refused to perform the sex act for real, a fake dog penis was made for the scene, which was eventually cut from the final edit, Pattinson revealed.

He added: “It was fun … it will be on the DVD extras.”