Robert Pattinson puts on rare public display of affection with FKA Twigs

Actor Robert Pattinson made a rare public appearance with his partner FKA Twigs at the London premiere of his new film The Lost City Of Z.

The former Twilight star and the Mercury Prize-nominated singer, who tend to keep their relationship private, posed affectionately for pictures together on the red carpet at the star-studded event.

Robert, 30, has taken a step back from the limelight in recent years after his high-profile four-year romance with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart came to an end in 2012.

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson (Matt Crossick/PA)

He has been dating 29-year-old FKA Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – since 2014, and the couple are rumoured to be engaged.

Robert and FKA Twigs were joined at the premiere by his Lost City Of Z co-stars, Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller.

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie plays real-life British explorer Percy Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in 1925.

In the film, Percy is shown sticking up for the idea that South American tribes could be advanced enough to build a city in the jungle, in the face of opposition at home to his expedition.

Percy is accompanied on his adventures by aide-de-camp and “right-hand man” Henry Costin, played by Robert.

Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Charlie Hunnam (Matt Crossick/PA)

The film is an adaptation of a non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann and is set in an era when white supremacy and colonialism were an accepted part of society.

Robert told the Press Association that depicting the idea of colonialism retrospectively was difficult as they were dealing with the “contemporary idea of it”.

Percy’s struggle with the dilemma of choosing between following his dream to find the lost city, and staying with his family and wife – played by Sienna – is also part of the storyline.

The Lost City Of Z will be released in UK cinemas on March 24.