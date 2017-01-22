Robert Carlyle keen for even more Begbie action

Robert Carlyle has said he is keen to bring Trainspotting’s Begbie back to cinema screens for a third time, hinting at a possible third film.

The actor plays Francis “Franco” Begbie, who is the focus of Irvine Welsh’s 2016 book, The Blade Artist.

Speaking at the premiere of T2 Trainspotting in Edinburgh, he said the sequel to the 1996 original Trainspotting film might not be the last that fans see of his character.

Trainspotting stars (Jane Barlow/PA)

Irvine recently said he thought “there’s probably room for one more kind of Trainspotting-themed film”.

Commenting on the sequel which is based on Welsh’s Porno novel, Robert said: “It’s been 20 years coming, it’s been a long time coming.

“We always felt that we would do it, but as the years went by, you thought is this ever really going to happen.

“Danny (Boyle) was always determined we were going to be 20 years older before he was going to shoot it.”

In T2, Begbie returns as rage-filled as ever, but another layer of the character is peeled away as he deals with fatherhood.

Robert said those scenes were important.

“That is the first time you see maybe there is another side to this guy,” he said.

“There is something quite emotional about that. He’s capable of feeling something more just rage, so I am pleased that that element of Begbie has been shown.

“And maybe that sets up another film in fact because Irvine Welsh has written The Blade Artist.”

Irvine Welsh (Jane Barlow/PA)

In the book, Begbie is living a reformed life in the US.

The actor added: “We’ve been talking about that, I am up for doing it.

“So maybe we ain’t seen the end of Begbie just yet.”